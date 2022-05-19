WATCH: Kang Daniel and Jessi bring in the sweltering heat in collaborative track ‘Don’t Tell’ teaser

On May 19, KONNECT Entertainment released the track video for the awaited collaborative track ‘Don’t Tell’ featuring Jessi and the teaser has us ready for the sizzling video! With a latin and moombahton inspired track, the video has salsa and tango present, bringing in the heat. Meanwhile, Kang Daniel's first full-length album 'The Story' will be released on May 24th.

Previously, he released the track video for ‘Paradise’. The released track video contains a video with the subway as the background and a part of the 'Parade' sound source. The video starts with Daniel Kang walking in the dark subway. Daniel Kang, who is wearing a suit and walking with a large bag, expresses his tiredness from daily life as he bumps into people without strength.

Next, Kang Daniel, who stares at somewhere in the subway, intersects with the expressions of people who have had a hard day, creating a sense of loneliness. In addition, part of the performance along with Kang Daniel's dreamy vocals were released, attracting attention. The choreography, which looks like drinking with the dancers in office worker clothes in the subway, overwhelms the eyes with a soft yet powerful dance line, raising expectations for the new song 'Parade'.

'Parade', track 4 of the first regular album 'The Story', is a song depicting the reality of drinking even though you know you will have a headache the next day.

KONNECT Entertainment released the tracklist of Kang Daniel's regular album 'The Story'. n this album with a total of 10 songs, Daniel Kang was named in the songwriting credits of all tracks. With the storyteller Kang Daniel, he wrote the composition himself to fit the theme of Kang Daniel in the story. However, as the title song is not indicated, the curiosity is further amplified.

ALSO READ: TWICE’s Nayeon teases her solo debut album ‘IM NAYEON’ with a glamorous poster; Releasing on THIS date

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the track video? Let us know in the comments below.