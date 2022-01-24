WATCH: Kang Daniel, Chae Soo Bin and friends navigate through life in main trailer for ‘Rookie Cops’

On January 24, Disney+ unveils the main trailer for the awaited drama ‘Rookie Cops’ featuring the main cast. It begins with a mysterious stance and Kang Daniel is trapped in a sticky situation. It goes on to show Park Yoo Na and others as they try to navigate college and their desire of becoming good cops. The first episode is out on January 26.

‘Rookie Cops’ is about an honour's freshman, Wi Seung Hyun (Kang Daniel), starting out at the Korean National Police University. He admires his father, who is the commissioner of the Gyeonggi Dongbu Police Agency. He sets out on following in his father's footsteps but runs into hurdles as he gets involved with a woman named Go Eun Gang (Chae Soo Bin).

The story will revolve around young adults born in the 2000s making their way through college life in their own unapologetic ways at one of the most conservative universities in Korea. The youth of Korea and how they grow alongside their dreams, love, and difficulties at a police university. The struggles to stand out within a 2,000 student campus, one of the most conservative and exclusive campuses in the nation, will be told through the drama.

Talking about his character, Kang Daniel said, “The relationship between the characters is extremely interesting. It will be even more interesting to see the character grow while undergoing various events in the drama. I was very nervous because it was my first time acting, so I had fun filming with the help of the staff and actors.”

The performance of Chae Soo Bin, who has transformed into a lovely and youthful girl 'Go Eun Gang', even with the daring of not knowing where to go, is also raising expectations. Chae Soo-bin, who explained the point of observation, saying, “It is a drama where one can be happy together by watching the lovely and shining stories of young people.”

