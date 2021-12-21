WATCH: Kang Daniel donnes the police hat in ‘Rookies’ starring Chae Soo Bin, Park Yoo Na & more

A story of a police school opens up in ‘Rookies’ where singer and KONNECT Entertainment CEO Kang Daniel is set to make his acting debut alongside Chae Soo Bin, Park Yoo Na, Lee Sin Young, Kim Sang Ho and Park Jung Soon. The promising young faces of the actors set for a unique experience that they undertake to be a part of the police force has been turned into an exciting story.

All eyes are on the upcoming release where Wi Seung Hyun, played by Kang Daniel, is a boy who has dreamt of becoming the Commissioner of Police, just like his father. He ends up joining the national police school and ends up with a gang of rookies who shape this new experience for him.

The teaser shows the new joinees receive fierce training under the strict conduct of their seniors. Unparalleled complex drills, intense workout regime and all kinds of cravings take them of a stay full of fear, courage, disbelief, squabbles and overall chaos. Finding the tiniest of things to amuse themselves and rid them of their troubles, the class of police aspirants lands in a mess every so often.

Between studying, forming friendships and challenging love, these ‘Rookies’ build an interesting roundup of laughter, tears and learnings. The newly released poster of the drama shows the main cast smiling up at the camera as 8 very different personalities come together at the police school.

‘Rookies’ is set for an early 2022 release.

