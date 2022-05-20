WATCH: Kang Ha Neul finds himself trapped while undercover in the intense teaser for ‘Insider’

On May 19th, the 2nd teaser video for JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Insider' was posted, drawing attention. The released teaser contains a video that foretells the clash of unique characters with strong personalities. The video begins with a secret proposal from prosecutor Mok Jin Hyung (Kim Sang Ho) who approaches Kim Yo Han (Kang Ha Neul). Mok Jin Hyung said, "What if I just took one more step from where I started?" and turned Kim Yo Han into an 'insider'.

Kim Yohan willingly disguises himself as the complainant and conducts an undercover investigation in the prison according to his boss's instructions. However, the unexpected appearance of players makes his investigation into a dangerous game that cannot be known even an inch ahead.

From Oh Soo Yeon (Lee Yoo Young), who reached out in the name of a deal while dreaming of revenge, to Yoon Byung Wook (Heo Sung Tae), who saw Kim Yohan disguised as an insider at a glance, and Jang Seon Oh (Kang Young Seok), a clever genius with endless desires. Impossible movements and crises erupting from inside and outside push Kim Yohan to the limit.

At that moment, Oh Soo Yeon awakens Kim Yohan with one word: "Bring out the bad guy inside you." Finally, Kim Yohan begins the second game to regain the hand of fate with the determination that "I will decide when it is over", raising expectations for his new way of fighting evil. Meanwhile, 'Insider' is an action thriller in which a judicial trainee named Kim Yohan , who fell into a ditch during an undercover investigation, struggles to win the lost hand of fate.

