WATCH: Kang Ha Neul gears up for a life-threatening mission in first trailer for JTBC’s ‘Insider’

On April 29, JTBC revealed the first trailer that encompassed the life of Kang Ha Neul as the judicial trainee Kim Yo Han who goes undercover in a prison for a high profile case and ends up trapping himself in a life or death situation. The drama will be broadcasted in June.

The first teaser video released starts with Kim Yo Han, who has just entered Seongju Prison. Kim Yo Han, who was caught as a gambler before graduating from the Judicial Research and Training Institute. His poker face is significant as he plays with the inmates without letting go of a playing card from his hand even though he is wearing a prison uniform. All of this is just an act and a plan, but his true identity is of an 'Insider' who infiltrates after the traces of corruption prosecutors.

However, his fate is overturned in an unexpected place. Contrary to the boss's words, "It's only going to be in and out for a while," waiting for him in Seongju Prison, where neither principle nor common sense works, is chaos itself. Kim Yo Han, who loses his destiny's hand and 'becomes a bad guy to catch a bad guy' in a tough fight for the good. It stimulates the curiosity of whether he will be able to become a real 'insider' who will take over the lawless area of ​​Seongju Prison.

Yoon Byung Wook (Heo Sung Tae), who exudes an eerie aura, and a mysterious assistant, Oh Su Yeon (Lee Yoo Young). Attention is focused on how Kim Yo Han, who started the game in which he risked his life in the abyss of desire where justice takes a back seat in the world of greed.

