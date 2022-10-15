WATCH: Kang Ha Neul, Ha Ji Won and more live different lives in new ‘Curtain Call’ teaser

KBS 2TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Curtain Call', which will be aired for the first time on October 31, illuminates the characters of the people who are entangled in order to fulfill the last wish of an elderly grandmother, Go Doo Shim (Geum Soon).

Curtain Call teaser:

The second teaser video begins with a collection of characters that follow the eyes of five people who lead the center of the play. First of all, Kang Ha Neul (played as Yoo Jae Heon) said, "Even if there is only one audience member, I really learn if I feel happiness or comfort from my acting." Although he is an unknown theater actor, his strong acting philosophy is evident in his strong tone. In the end, Kang Ha Neul decides to become a rare con artist for the only play for her dying grandmother, Go Doo Shim, and is expected to lead a reverse play at the end of her life.

Ha Ji Won and Park Ha Neul:

Then, Ha Ji Won (Park Se Yeon), the general manager of the hotel Nakwon run by her grandmother Go Doo Shim, said, “I was honestly a little worried. what kind of people But yes,” he said, implying that he was placed in a human relationship where awkwardness and confusion coexist. When he's with Kang Ha Neul, he affectionately says, "Call me noona comfortably," raising expectations for the development of the drama as to what kind of butterfly effect Ha Ji Won's favor will bring. Kwon Sang Woo (Bae Dong Je), who saw Kang Ha Neul and Ha Ji Won together, said, "We are still parallel. I have more fun.” He declared that he would start running without a break to defend Ha Ji Won.

Finally, the brief but impactful appearance of Noh Sang Hyeon (Ri Moon Seong), a person who is filled with doubts, adds a strong atmosphere and foretells a restaurant with a twist. If he asks once, “I think this friend has no puck,” he reveals that he is a temper that sees the end, and the ripple caused by his hot-blooded and stubborn personality is foretold, raising tension about the unfolding of the drama.