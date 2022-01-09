WATCH: Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo and more rush to usurp the dangerous treasure in ‘Pirates 2’ trailer

'Pirates 2: Goblin Flag' depicts the spectacular adventures of pirates who gather in the sea to become the owners of the royal treasures that have disappeared without a trace. The main trailer released this time evokes unstoppable energy from the beginning with the appearance of 'Moo Chi' (Kang Ha Neul), the leader of the Uijeongbu, the self-proclaimed first sword of Goryeo, and Hae Rang (Han Hyo Joo), the owner of the pirate ship who exudes soft charisma.

Next, the appearance of pirates navigating caves, islands, and seas in search of treasures that have only been heard through rumors arouses curiosity by foretelling the unpredictable voyage that will unfold before them, as well as the pleasant chemistry of the character corps with different charms.

Here, the rebel 'Kwon Heung Soo' (Kwon Sang Woo), who chases for treasure while scanning the flag with a goblin pattern with a bitter eye, hints that he will form a sharp angle with the pirates, injecting tension. The pirates jump into the perilous sea in search of treasure. The image of them fighting desperately against rough waves under the direction of Danju 'Hae Rang', combined with the line of "The lost treasure, the seeker is the owner”, brings goosebumps.

'Pirates: Goblin Flag', which released the main trailer that evokes light laughter until the end in the form of 'Mak Yii' (Lee Kwang Soo), who exults that he has become the pirate king of his dreams, gives the sign of a movie with abundant fun and laughter from which one cannot take their eyes off of for a moment. The movie will be released on January 26.

