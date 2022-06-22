WATCH: KARD announces their return with ‘Ring The Alarm’ MV for fifth mini album 'Re:'

KARD is officially back! On June 22 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), the co-ed group returned with their first full group release in nearly two years, by dropping their fifth mini album 'Re:', along with a music video for the title track ‘Ring The Alarm’. KARD had first teased their comeback by dropping a teaser titled ‘RE: MEMBER | KARD’, on May 27 at 8:30 pm IST. Following this, the four-membered group officially confirmed their return by releasing an emotional video titled ‘WE’ RE: BACK | KARD’ on June 3 IST.

Released today, the music video for ‘Ring The Alarm’ embraces colours and presents a delightful harmony of different concepts. Prior to its release, KARD spoke about the song at their showcase, introducing ‘Ring The Alarm’ as a dance song, with a refreshing vibe akin to their music around the time of their debut. The song is perfect for the summer, and offers a groovy, rhythmical bass sound, taking on the moombahton genre.

Watch the music video for ‘Ring The Alarm’ below:

'Re:' includes a total of four songs and two instrumentals, and sees all four of the members credited as lyricists across the track list. KARD comprises four members: J.Seph, BM, Jeon Somin and Jeon Jiwoo. Prior to their debut, KARD had released three pre-debut tracks ‘Oh NaNa’, ‘Don’t Recall’, and ‘RUMOR’. Following this, they went on to officially debut in July 2017, with their first mini album ‘Hola Hola’.

The co-ed group’s previous full-group comeback had been with ‘GUNSHOT’ in August 2020, following which member J.Seph enlisted in the military to carry out his mandatory service in October of the same year. With J.Seph’s return in April 2022, KARD is officially back as four, and ready to unleash their unique colours.

