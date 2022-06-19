WATCH: KARD bring the heat in the entrancing MV teaser for awaited comeback ‘Ring The Alarm’

On June 18, DSP Media unveiled the MV teaser for KARD’s upcoming track ‘Ring The Alarm’ and we love the colours! Dressed in bright outfits, the members bring the heat with their choreography as well as eye makeup. The song will be out on June 22.

KARD's agency DSP Media released the concept image of the complete 5th mini album 'Re:', which will be released on June 22, through the official social media handles on June 18. The card, which made a group comeback after about a year and 10 months, raised the fans' expectations by releasing two group concept images and four unit images of the BM/ J. Seph, Jeon So Min, and Jeon Ji Woo union.

In the group concept image taken against a dark background, the card reminds us of their trademark intense and exotic music color with a trendy and colorful tie-dye styling. With a confident expression, they were exuding a stylish charm by challenging the free and daring cleavage look and great fashion.

In the concept image starring BM and J. Seph, they catch the attention of those who see the moment when they face each other and fall into deep emotions. In the image of Jeon So Min and Jeon Ji Woo paired together, they look closer and look at the camera with charismatic eyes, exuding a strange atmosphere.

KARD is a South Korean co-ed group formed by DSP Media. They are composed of members J.Seph, BM, Somin, and Jiwoo. They officially debuted on July 19, 2017, with their extended play ‘Hola Hola’.

