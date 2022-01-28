WATCH: KARD’s BM releases a dreamy music video for ‘LIE (LOST IN EUPHORIA)’

KARD’s BM has released a music video for his new track, ‘LIE ( LOST IN EUPHORIA)’! Released on January 28 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), the new song is BM’s project single, produced through a partnership with 8PEX COMPANY and altm Group. This is BM’s first solo comeback in over six months.

BM’s ‘LIE (LOST IN EUPHORIA)’ shows the rapper as he talks about wanting to stay lost in euphoria after finding his significant other. The lyrics discuss him being okay with losing his way, as he feels like he can escape to a place without pain, with this person. The music video includes striking shots of BM in a clean-cut suit as he raps. The video takes on a dreamy turn, as BM is showcased against breathtaking backdrops of the galaxy. Watch the music video for BM’s ‘LIE (LOST IN EUPHORIA)’, below:

Prior to the release, BM had launched his individual Twitter account on January 15, a day after announcing his solo comeback. Notably, BM has written the lyrics and also co-composed the track. ‘LIE (LOST IN EUPHORIA)’ follows his previous release, ‘THE FIRST STATEMENT’, and its single ‘Broken Me’ in July 2021.

BM first made his debut under DSP Media, as part of the co-ed K-Pop group KARD in July 2019, with the EP ‘Hola Hola’. The group follows a card game-based concept, with BM being assigned the role of the ‘King’ card.



Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.



ALSO READ: VIXX’s Ravi drops passionate pre-release music video for ‘VIRUS (Feat. JUSTHIS)’ ahead of his upcoming album

