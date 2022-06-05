WATCH: KBS introduces Lee Se Young’s character in the upcoming romance drama ‘Law Cafe’

On June 4, KBS released a short video introducing Lee Se Young’s character Kim Yu Ri in the law romance drama ‘Law Cafe’. They show her as a beautiful prosecutor with a fiery personality who cannot stand injustice and eventually falls for Kim Jeong Ho (Lee Seung Gi). The drama will be released on August 29.

‘Law Cafe’ is a law romance drama that depicts the story of Kim Jeong Ho, a former prosecutor who is now a building owner, and Kim Yu Ri, a lawyer with a 4-D personality. The story will focus on the events surrounding a law firm that also runs as a cafe. Kim Jeong Ho is a former prosecutor and current building owner who used to be known as a ‘monster genius’. Kim Yu Ri is a lawyer who has a beautiful appearance but is not hesitant to show her fiery personality when witnessing injustice.

Lee Se Young gained increased popularity after starring in the family drama ‘The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop’ (2016), where she received favourable reviews. She and co-star Hyun Woo were dubbed as ‘The Ahchoo Couple’ by fans. Lee Se Young also won the Best New Actress award in the television category at the Baeksang Arts Award for her performance.

In 2017, she starred in her first leading role in a free-to-air TV station with KBS2's youth drama ‘Hit the Top’. Lee then starred in the fantasy romantic comedy drama A Korean Odyssey by the Hong sisters, and was praised for her portrayal of three different characters.

In 2018, she played her first big-screen leading role in the comedy film ‘Duck Town’. In 2019, Lee Se Young starred in the tvN historical drama ‘The Crowned Clown’, based on the 2012 Korean historical film ‘Masquerade’, where she played the role of Queen Yoo Sowoon. The same year, she appeared in the horror film ‘Lingering’ and the medical drama ‘Doctor John’.

In 2020, she starred in the mystery thriller Memorist as a genius profiler. She then reunited with Shin Sung Rok, whom she previously worked with in Trot Lovers, for the MBC drama ‘Kairos’. In 2021, she played the role of Sung Deok Im in MBC hit historical romance drama ‘The Red Sleeve’, co-starring alongside Lee Jun Ho.

