WATCH: Kdrama OST Queens Davichi release MV for ‘Looking at Photos’

Davichi released the music video for their song ‘Looking at Photos’ and fans cannot keep calm! The duo looks absolutely stunning singing the song in their incredibly talented vocals while sitting in a vintage setting of what looks like a library. The video was released on August 18 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on Genie Music’s official YouTube channel.

The duo sits in a room with dim lighting with a huge bookshelf behind them as they sing the song with all their heart. The video compliments the complex emotions addressed by the song as one can feel sadness and loneliness by just looking at it. Emphasis is laid on small intricate details of the set as candles, guitar and books are specifically recorded as a part of the video.

Here’s the video for ‘Looking at Photos’.

The song ‘Looking at Photos’ is a sad and emotional ballad that talks about the duo trying to forget a loved one by tearing off the photos with them, just how the couple is torn apart. They are wishing the other person happiness and contentment. The duo expresses the longingness for one’s partner and the sadness that follows a break-up, through the song.

Davichi is well-known as the Queens of Kdrama OSTs as the duo has produced a lot of amazing music for many renowned and globally acclaimed K-dramas including ‘This Love’ for ‘Descendants of the Sun’, ‘Forgetting You’ for ‘Moonlovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’, ‘Sunset’ for ‘Crash Landing on You’ and ‘All of my love’ for ‘Doom At Your Service’ to name a few.

