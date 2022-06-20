WATCH: Kep1er drops colourful ‘Up!’ MV for first-ever comeback with ‘DOUBLAST’

Kep1er is back! The rookie girl group debuted earlier this year with their debut mini album ‘FIRST IMPACT’, and announced their return with their second mini album ‘DOUBLAST’ earlier in June. On June 20, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), Kep1er officially made their first-ever comeback with ‘DOUBLAST’. Along with the mini album, the rookie girl group has also released a music video for their title track, ‘Up!’

‘Up!’ offers a fresh take on a summer song, with rhythmical funk house combined with soulful house genre, and executes it with ease. The music video itself is an explosion of bright colours combined with fun transitions and sets, with impressive choreography to boot.

Watch Kep1er moving forward on their journey towards their ‘imaginary island’ and ‘rainbow in the clouds’ in the music video for ‘Up!’, below:

‘DOUBLAST’ includes a total of five songs: ‘Up!’, ‘LE VOYA9E’, ‘Attention’, ‘Good Night’, and ‘Rewind’. Through the five songs in ‘DOUBLAST’, Kep1er embarks on their journey to ‘Kep1er Island’. The girl group invites listeners to the same, and welcomes the summer of ‘Happiness’, by showing their musical growth and a fresh, refreshing look, through ‘DOUBLAST’. Prior to the release of the mini album, Kep1er also dropped two different sets of concept images, titled ‘LEMON BLAST’ and ‘B1UE BLAST’.

Formed through Mnet’s survival program ‘Girls Planet 999’, Kep1er debuted on January 3, 2022, with nine members. Shortly after their debut, Kep1er made a new record by becoming the fastest girl group to win first place on two music shows in just 12 days since their debut with ‘WA DA DA’, their title track from ‘FIRST IMPACT’.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin remembers calling HA SUNG WOON "all the time" for Our Blues OST 'With You'