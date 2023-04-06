WATCH: Kep1er members explore various notions of love in the emotional brand concept trailer for LOVESTRUCK!

Kep1er boasted a more mature visual. Kep1er released a brand concept trailer for its fourth mini-album 'LOVESTRUCK!'

'LOVESTRUCK!' is an album featuring nine girls facing the emotion of 'love' for the first time. The trembling and fluttering heart of a girl who realised love, and the sincere desire to be loved even though she may be clumsy for the first time, she portrayed various types of emotions through various genres of music. The released video shows a vintage yet lovely mood, crossing warm colours and black and white. Kepler showed a friendly yet maritime atmosphere with comfortable styling such as knitwear and varsity jackets, and showed off delicate eye acting and upgraded visuals.

LOVESTRUCK!:

With the phrase 'I ___ YOU' as the theme, Kep1er's 'LOVESTRUCK!' It contains nine keywords communicated with fans through the blog. Keywords such as 'FIND', 'MEET', 'THINK', 'SEE', 'LIKE', 'HEAR', 'WANT', 'NEED', and 'AM' are expressed as nine stages of falling in love. In addition, Kepler is raising expectations by registering a new message in the 'LOVESTRUCK CLUB' voice mailbox on the 5th. Everyone who is connected to the voicemail box can check the information messages of Yeseo, Hikaru, and Chaehyun. Meanwhile, Kep1er will pre-release the music video of the title song 'Giddy' on April 10th and release the 4th mini album 'LOVESTRUCK!' at 6:00 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Giddy:

Previously, Kepler released their 4th mini-album 'LOVESTRUCK! highlight medley video. The released video starts with the title song 'Giddy', followed by 'LVLY', 'Back to the City', 'Why', and 'Happy Ending'. Some of the sound sources of the B-Side tracks are included. The title song 'Giddy' is a song of the disco funk genre. The trembling and fluttering heart of a girl who has realised love, and the honest heart of wanting to be loved even though it is the first time can be clumsy, are portrayed with sophisticated melodies. Kep1er's unique energetic chanting was added to the addictive lyrics and melody that lingers in the ears even after just one listen, enhancing the perfection.

