WATCH: Kep1er takes viewers on an intergalactic journey with the explosive and energetic ‘WA DA DA’ MV

Kep1er is a team composed of the TOP9 selected through Mnet's 'Girls Planet 999’ in 2022. The team name is a combination of 'Kep', meaning 'caught a dream' and the number '1', meaning that nine girls will gather as one to become the best. With the newly released MV, Kep1er has further shown their abilities as a team.

Even before their debut, Kep1er received a lot of attention from global fans. Theri official Instagram gathered about 400,000 followers within 24 hours of opening, and official YouTube recorded about 500,000 followers within 3 days of opening the channel, and the number of followers on the official TikTok account exceeded 1 million.

The title song 'WA DA DA' is an exciting and energetic house genre-based dance song, maximizing Kep1er's unique lovely charm through various mood changes in the repeated bass riff. The album ‘FIRST IMPACT’ has a lot of new songs as well as a couple of known songs for the ‘Girls Planet 999’ lovers.

The title song 'WA DA DA', the sophisticated and stylish coupling song 'MVSK', the intro song 'See The Light' with a dreamy atmosphere intriguing, and 'Girls Planet 999' famous song 'OOO (Over & Over & Over)', the final mission song 'Shine', and the ballad song 'Another Dream' are included. The members of the team that particularly attracted attention are Choi Yujin, the former member of CLC and Kang Ye Seo, the former member of Busters as well as a well-known child actress.

Yujin expressed her confidence in the debut showcase saying, "I believe that I will never disappoint the fans who have been with me since the beginning of the program. We have prepared to show the charm and performance of the new group. We are still cautious about our identity, but we are strong and I certainly am proud of all my members."

ALSO READ: Casino to star Choi Min Sik, Lee Dong Hwi, Heo Seung Tae, Kim Joo Ryung & more?

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.