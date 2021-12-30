WATCH: Kim Bum and Rain share a tumultuous relationship in ‘Ghost Doctor’ highlight clip

The highlight video for 'Ghost Doctor' released on December 30th foreshadows unstoppable fun with colorful scenes that will captivate your eyes and ears, a suspenseful sound, and the delightful tiki-taka of Jung Ji-hoon and Kim Bum. In the video that started with Cha Young Min (Rain)'s accident, he said, "It all started that day. The day this boy first appeared" and Ko Seung Tak (Kim Bum), who doesn't know anything, face each other, raising curiosity.

Then, the pleasant first meeting of Cha Young Min, who has a genius medical skill that can save a patient with just one touch, and Ko Seung Tak, a gifted individual in the medical field, who has no luck, courtesy, and intelligence, causes bursts of laughter. The sight of two people with polar opposite backgrounds, skills, and personalities constantly clashing and fighting each other makes people expect a bromance that roars when they meet. On the other hand, the unusual conversation between Cha Young Min, Han Seung Won (Tae In Ho), Jang Min Ho (Lee Tae Seong), and the class manager (Park Chul Min) attracts attention. Here, Cha Young Min looks at Jang Se Jin (Uee) and her eyes tremble, as well as mentioning 12 years ago, the day that stands out, raising curiosity about what happened to the two of them in the past.

On the other hand, Cha Young Min, seeing patients in a coma, said, "What a very good life. You go cool when you go." Contrary to what he said before, when he fell into a coma, he said, "I'm not the kind of person to die like this. Why am I dead? I'm dying. I'm not going to die," he said, showing emotions that come and go, exuding sadness. His appearance following Tess (Sung Dong-il), who guides the 'coma ghosts' who are on the borderline between life and death, makes us imagine another unpredictable fun.

In addition, Cha Young Min, who happened to possess Ko Seung Tak, is amazed at the fact that he can possess his body, raising interest in how the two of them may have shared a body for some reason and in what direction their relationship will develop. In particular, the movement of Oh Su Jeong (Son Na Eun), who noticed Ko Seung Tak's strange feeling, also adds to the interest. As such, 'Ghost Doctor' has increased the interest through the stories of intertwined characters, and heralded the birth of a great drama with a fresh outlook.

