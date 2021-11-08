Watch: Kim Da Mi & Choi Woo Sik are cutely chaotic in the first trailer for 'Our Beloved Summer'

Summers are here early this year, and it brings with it a generous dose of nostalgia, budding friendships and a long-lost romance! Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Sik's 'Our Beloved Summer' revolves around a couple that broke up saying "It was an awful time with you, let’s never meet again!" However, the documentary they filmed 10 years ago in high school suddenly gains popularity, and they’re forced to be in front of the camera together once more, bringing forth their complicated feelings of love and romance.

In this nostalgia-heavy trailer, we are taken back to 19-year-olds Guk Yeon Su, played by Kim Da Mi and Choi Woong, played by Choi Woo Shik's school days. Guk Yeon Su and Choi Woong are adorably chaotic, arguing back and forth while in an interview for their documentary. The following scenes show their playful dynamic that ends up with the two swearing never to see each other again. However, they can't stay away from each other for long, as they go about playing pranks, chasing each other down the hallways, the two are very much involved in one another’s lives, regardless of whether they like it or not.

The teaser then skips over to show glimpses of how these high school students are doing an entire decade later as full-on adults. Going back and forth between the two time periods, their past and present are portrayed as parallels. The video ends with Guk Yeon Su saying as a high school student that she hopes to never see Choi Woong again, but as fate would have it, 10 years later they meet again as adults. Will they fall in love again? Find out on December 6 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) on SBS drama.

You can watch the trailer below:

