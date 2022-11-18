WATCH: Kim Dong Wook and Jin Ki Joo find themselves trapped in 1987 in Met You By Chance teaser

On November 17th, KBS 2TV's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Met You By Chance' which is set to premiere in January next year, will air Kim Dong Wook (Yun Hae Joon) and Jin Ki Joo (Baek Yoon Yeong), released the first teaser video containing two shots. 'How I Met You' is a strange and beautiful time travel story of a man and a woman who were trapped in 1987. Yoon Hae Joon (played by Kim Dong Wook) and Baek Yoon Yeong (played by Jin Ki Joo ), who are searching for the truth about a serial murder case in the past, learn that their goals are connected to each other. It is a work that contains the story of realizing and solving the case.

About the characters:

In the drama, Kim Dong Wook and Jin Ki Joo took on the role of time travelers Yoon Hae Joon and Baek Yoon Yeong, respectively. Yoon Hae Joon has a cool and straightforward personality, and although he looks cold on the outside, he has a warm inside that knows how to slow down and wait when he thinks he needs comfort. Baek Yoon Young once dreamed of a writer's life, but she became a realistic office worker who fulfills her duty by robbing her soul of her soul due to her realistic income.

Met You By Chance Teaser:

The released teaser video has an analog feel from the beginning, just like a work depicting time travel. Yoon Hae Joon draws attention as he gets out of an orange car standing in an old-fashioned alley and is staring straight ahead. Yoon Hae Joon's sincere and deep eyes and magnificent music are added to heighten the tension. In the following scene, Baek Yoon Young is walking towards Yoon Hae Joon with a faint smile. Her graceful and confident appearance, announcing the beginning of time travel, captures her attention even for a short period of time.

The two are pictured traveling through time together in a car. The date '1987' appeared on the dark screen with the sound of the car starting. 05. 09' stimulates the curiosity of prospective viewers about what it means. Not only that, but the headlights announcing the start of time travel between Hae Joon and Yoon Yeong create a mysterious atmosphere, raising expectations even before the main broadcast.