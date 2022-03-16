WATCH: Kim Dong Wook takes on a bloody challenge for his past trauma in special trailer for ‘King of Pigs’

The video begins by creating a warm atmosphere through Hwang Kyung Min (Kim Dong Wook), his wife, and his mother, who eat together. However, from the moment Hwang Kyung Min sees something in the garage and panics, the air changes in an instant, continuing the dark and damp atmosphere.

Hwang Kyung Min, who has changed 180 degrees, leaves a message for his old friend Jeong Jong Seok (Kim Sung Kyu) at the murder scene, and this causes Jeong Jong Suk to face the forgotten past. Kang Jin Ah (Chae Jung An), who is investigating the case, also senses what happened to Hwang Kyung Min and Jeong Jong Seok in the past with the sharp tip of a detective.

Next, the video captures the middle school days of Hwang Kyung Min and Jeong Jong Seok when hierarchies existed. The fact that not only Hwang Kyung Min but also Jeong Jong Seok were victims of school violence amplifies the curiosity about the unusual incidents they experienced in the classroom. In particular, the present of the classmates who were judged by Hwang Kyung-min and the scenes of the past that started everything intersect, suggesting that their fate will never be smooth.

Phrases such as 'To not become a pig again, someone has to become a monster', 'Memories into nightmares, wounds into murder, and how we became monsters' create an eerie atmosphere and penetrate the drama. It conveys a sharp message. TVING's original series 'King of Pigs', which heralds the most intense chase thriller in 2022, will be released for the first time on March 18

