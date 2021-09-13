WATCH: Kim Go Eun is stuck between choosing SHINee’s Minho and Ahn Bo Hyun in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Ep 1 preview

Yumi has come across a tough choice as the two men in her life present a charming appeal to her. In a video shared on September 13, ‘Yumi’s Cells’ preview of episode 1 has been revealed to the world. A simpleton at the first look, office goer Yumi finally has some interesting things happening in her life.

The preview begins with the look of a regular looking office as Yumi (played by Kim Go Eun) works tirelessly round the clock ensuring all her work is done on time. She receives a call from her colleague Woo Gi (played by SHINee’s Minho) who asks, “Haven’t you reached the deadline?”. A shocked Yumi wonders, “You’ll drop me home?” only to have him turn up in front of her.

Yum’s cells ponder the meaning of love and wish to be cool. Soon, Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun) and Yumi cross paths leaving her cells flustered. An unidentified cell sails to the confused ones, as Goo Woong expresses his liking towards Yumi, even after being warned by his friend.

The plot thickens as Goo Woong carries Yumi in his arms to a hospital in the pouring rain. She asks him, “Why are you here?” and he answers with a nervous “Honestly, because I am curious”. The two gaze at each other lovingly as Yumi wakes up from her hospital bed giving Goo Woong an adorable smile.

‘Yumi’s Cells’ will air its first episode on September 17 at 10:50 PM KST (7:20 PM IST).

