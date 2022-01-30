WATCH: Kim Ha Neul, Kim Sung Ryung and Lee Hye Young become strong headed women in ‘Kill Heel’ teaser

tvN's new drama 'Kill Heel' which is to be released on February 23rd, unveils the main poster and teaser featuring Kim Ha Neul, Lee Hye Young, and Kim Sung Ryung on January 28th. The teaser showed the three women who started a fierce battle to stand on the top, the sharp confrontation between them raises curiosity.

Set within the competitive power struggles of TV home shopping hosts, ‘Kill Heel’ is about three hosts competing against each other with intense desires to achieve success and gain fame in the industry field. Woo Hyun (Kim Ha Neul) works as the host of a home shopping show. Her record as a shopping show host is neither good nor bad. She aspires to become the top shopping show host, but she experiences a fall into a bottomless pit. This leads her to change. Ki Mo Ran (Lee Hye Young) is the vice-president of UNI Home Shopping.

She started her career as a regular employee and worked her way up to her executive position. Her success story is legendary to other people. She doesn't allow mistakes and she doesn't show what she thinks, but she has charisma. Bae Ok Sun (Kim Sung Ryung) is a top host at UNI Home Shopping. She was born into a high class family. She is generous to others and she is respected by employees at her company, but what she really thinks is veiled.

In the previously released legacy poster and teaser video, the contrast between Woo Hyun (Kim Ha Neul), Ki Mo Ran (Lee Hye Young), and Ok Sun (Kim Sung Ryung), who are heading to the top of desire, aroused curiosity. In the meantime, the appearance of those who have the world under their feet in the released main poster adds to the suffocating tension. First, Woohyun's intense eyes, sitting alone, show a deep longing for success. The appearance of Ki Mo Ran contemplating everything without the slightest distraction next to it also attracts attention. On the other hand, Ok Sun, who stares at her feet with an unknown poker face, stimulates curiosity as if there is a secret hidden behind her elegant graceful mask. Above all else, the red, blue, and golden kill heels emphasize their presence. However, the positions of those who have overcome the illusion of desire are never safe.

