WATCH: Kim Ha Neul, Lee Hye Young and Kim Sung Ryung gear up for fierce competition in ‘Kill Heel’ teaser

tvN's new drama 'Kill Heel' which is scheduled to be broadcast on February 23, released a second teaser video that stimulates curiosity in a bloody nerve war. The 'breathing' aura of Kim Ha Neul, Lee Hye Young, and Kim Sung Ryung, who sharply aim at each other, makes the three women expect a match without retreat.

'Kill Heel' depicts the endless desire and desperate struggle of three women at home shopping. The higher you climb, the higher you want to covet and the more power you have. The hot and passionate story of the three women surrounding them gives a strong attraction. Director Noh Do Cheol and writers Shin Kwang Ho and Lee Chun Woo, who showed off their sensuous directing skills with the series 'A Man and Woman for Justice' and 'Ruler: Master of the Mask', collaborated.

In the second teaser video released, Woo Hyun (Kim Ha Neul), Mo Ran (Lee Hye Young), and Ok Seon (Kim Sung Ryung) preparing for a live stage are attracting attention. Wo Hyun, who is busy with preparations while keeping her senses high in the busy hands of the staff. A stiff expression and “I have no place to retreat now. Her words, “Now I will have what I want” shows the earnestness and determination to seize an opportunity that will never come again. On the other hand, Ok Seon has a completely opposite atmosphere. From her relaxed appearance, which even makes the staff laugh, she shows why she is a sold-out queen who maintains an immovable 'top'. However, one meaningful word, “Life is always ready to come at me,” raises our curiosity about Ok Seon's counterattack, which will begin against her. Although they do not pay any attention, the appearance of the two competitors paying attention to each other stimulates the interest of the viewers.

Here, the presence of Mo Ran, who breaks through the strange nerve war between the two, is interesting. “A line that must not be crossed? Why do you decide that?” and Mo Ran, who is ready to break even the rules surrounding her, appears, and the tension of the three of them changes for a moment.

