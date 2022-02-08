WATCH: Kim Hee Sun and SF9’s Rowoon’s fated first meet as a Grim Reaper & a troubled human in ‘Tomorrow’

MBC has shared a new look at the twisty tale of its upcoming fantasy tale starring SF9’s Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun and Lee Soo Hyuk. ‘Tomorrow’ shows the story of a team of Grim Reapers who try to save people as they wish to give up on their lives. The first teaser offers a similar peep into the lives of the main characters.

A woman’s voice can be heard as she walks on the street. “All humans are at crossroads with their own choices.” With a turn of her keys, she’s off on the busy roads. As she scurries past the lanes, a man’s figure can be spotted at the edge of a bridge. Rowoon as Choi Joon Woong can be seen huffing, “It’s really difficult for me.” As a car swerves in front of him, the woman’s voice returns, “And with all choices, responsibility follows.”

Choi Joon Woong can be seen drowning in the water and as he does not struggle to stay afloat, a woman appears to save him. On being asked, “Who are you?” Kim Hee Sun’s fiery character of Goo Ryun is revealed. She replies, “The person who will save you…Grim Reaper.”

Watch the exciting teaser below.

‘Tomorrow’ will show Rowoon’s character being stuck between life and death as he suffers a comatose after attempting to take his own life. Now, joining a team of Grim Reapers, he will be handed the job of saving others. Lee Soo Hyuk, Yoon Ji On and Kim Chae Eun have also joined the cast lineup.

The first broadcast of ‘Tomorrow’ is slated for a March 2022 release.

