WATCH: Kim Hee Sun vows to destroy Jung Eugene’s happiness in ‘Remarriage and Desires’ 1st trailer

On June 16th, Netflix released a teaser poster and teaser trailer for the original series 'Remarriage and Desires'. In the released teaser poster, various characters attract attention along with the lines of "A high-class marriage business that trades desires". The people who gather at Rex, a marriage information company to seek revenge and climb to the top, run toward a marriage where conditions are the top priority while they look elegant and glamorous, but hide their different desires.

In the teaser trailer released, Rex's representative Choi Yoo Sun (Cha Ji Yeon) said, "Money is power," and gathers the best men and women the world wants. Seo Hye Seung (Kim Hee Sun), who stepped onto the stairway of desire with revenge towards Jin Yu Hee (Jung Eugene), who ruined her life, saying, "I will bring you down at the happiest moment."

Jin Yu Hee who does not hide. We remain curious about what kind of revenge will unfold in the world of the marriage business filled with greed and desire. 'Remarriage and Desires', which will be released on July 15, depicts a scandal of revenge and desire that unfolds in an upper-class marriage information company that deals with conditions, not love.

Kim Hee Sun rose to fame in the 1990s with leading roles in television series such as ‘Men of the Bath House’ (1995), ‘Propose’ (1997), ‘Wedding Dress’ (1997), ‘Forever Yours’ (1998), ‘Mister Q’ (1998), ‘Sunflower’ (1998), and ‘Tomato’ (1999). Kim Hee Sun also starred in the martial arts films ‘Bichunmoo’ (2000) and ‘The Myth’ (2005), historical media drama ‘Faith’ (2012), teen drama ‘Angry Mom’ (2015) and mystery drama ‘The Lady in Dignity’ (2017).

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.