WATCH: Kim Hye Soo abhors the young offenders in the gripping main trailer and poster for ‘Juvenile Justice’

On February 9, Netflix Korea unveiled the main trailer and poster for the upcoming courtroom drama ‘Juvenile Justice’ starring Kim Hye Soo, Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Sung Min and Lee Jung Eun. The trailer depicts the life of Shin Eun Seok (Kim Hye Soo), a judge for the juvenile court along with Cha Tae Joo (Kim Mu Yeol) who goes against her opinion on juveniles. The series will be out on February 25.

The trailer, released together, begins with a young criminal involved in various incidents and Shim Eun Seok rebuking them. Cha Tae Joo asks Shim Eun Seok, who hates juvenile offenders, the reason, and offers a different perspective on juvenile offenders, saying that the only thing that gives the boy a chance is the judge.

Two chief judges, Kang Won Jung and Na Geun Hee, warn Shim Eun Seok, who runs directly to find the truth of the case, even crosses the line, but Shim Eun Seok says, “You have to show it. How terrifying the law is, you have to teach it to them. You need to show what kind of price follows if you harm someone.”

The released poster contains a juvenile court where judges and juvenile offenders face each other. 'Juvenile Justice' is about Shim Eun Seok (Kim Hye Soo), who openly says, "I hate juvenile criminals," Cha Tae Joo (Kim Mu Yeol), who looks at children with a different temperature, Kang Won Joong (Lee Sung Min) who make realistic judgments for a bigger goal. Through the judges of the juvenile division with different beliefs, even Na Geun Hee (Lee Jung Eun), who thinks of the case as a speed game, it shows a balanced perspective on juvenile crime and juvenile offenders.

