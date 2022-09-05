WATCH: Kim Hye Soo is a doting mother in the first teaser for new sageuk drama ‘The Queen’s Umbrella’

The production team of tvN's new drama 'The Queen’s Umbrella' released the first teaser video on September 5th. In the first teaser video released this time, you can check a scene from the teaser poster as a vivid video. Hwaryeong's smile, who shines brightly in the rain with heavy raindrops falling under the eaves of the palace, attracts attention.

Then, the warm gaze towards the young child makes the mother feel a deep and wide heart. The wide-open umbrella not only completely blocks the place where the young child is standing, but also covers her land so that it does not get wet from the rain. From the gentle smile she gives to her child, the affectionate gaze she gives to her child, and the umbrella that he leans toward him even when her shoulders are wet, each and every one of them depicts the love and sacrifice that Hwaryeong will show.

The Korean name for the drama is ‘슈룹’ (Shuroop) which is an ancient Korean word for ‘Umbrella’. It depicts the struggle of the royal court in the middle of the war, throwing away dignity for the sake of the children and jumping into the fierce royal education war for the troubled princes. Kim Hye Soo takes on the role of Hwaryeong.

The umbrella carries many purposes as she becomes the umbrella for her children and protects them from every discomfort in the world and will go to any lengths to take care of the people she cares about most in the world. For the sake of her children, the character Hwaryeong, who is a mother and an important warlord, who can prevent any hardship and ordeal, draws attention.

ALSO READ: Big Mouth Ep 11 and 12 Review: Lee Jong Suk finds the true identity of Big Mouse; YoonA detects new evidence

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.