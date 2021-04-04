WATCH: Kim Jae Hwan drops a pre release lyrics video of song featuring ballad singer, HYNN

On April 4, SWING Entertainment released a lyrics video of the track featuring HYNN, I’ll Live Even Without You.

Kim Jae Hwan is gearing up for his third solo EP scheduled to drop on April 7, 2021. The former leader of Wanna One has been teasing fans about the release of his upcoming album for more than a month. While he continues dropping some or the other teasers, the excitement and curiosity for the album has definitely been increasing, especially after today.

The talented singer dropped a lyrics video of 그대가 없어도 난 살겠지 (I’ll Live Even Without You) from the upcoming EP titled ‘Change’. It showcases the singer’s angelic voice and impeccable high notes, which sound painfully accurate of the representation of going through a breakup. The singer has collaborated with the soulful ballad singer HYNN for this track. For now, the lyrics are only in Korean but the emotions that both the singers’ voices emanate is absolutely beautiful. One can feel the heart-wrenching pain behind the breakup the singers talk about in the song.

Check out the lyrics video below:

Kim Jae Hwan’s third EP ‘Change’ will consist of a total of eight tracks. On April 3, the singer had released a highlight medley of all his songs in the album. Out of the eight songs, Jae Hwan took part in writing the lyrics for six of them. He has even uploaded an interview talking about the mini album, what went through his mind while writing the lyrics, his expectations for the album, showing a new side to his fans and how this is a start to a new kind of work that he aims to do in the future.

Watch the interview with the english subtitles below:

You can watch the highlight medley of ‘Change’ here. The album will release on April 7, 6 PM KST.

How does the song make you feel? How excited are you for this upcoming album? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Credits :News1

