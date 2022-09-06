WATCH: Kim Ji Eun and Namgoong Min lock horns in the hilarious new teaser for ‘One Dollar Lawyer’

The SBS new Friday-Saturday drama 'One Dollar Lawyer', which is expected to play an active role in the defense of Namgoong Min, has released the second teaser of Namgoong Min and Kim Ji Eun's explosive chemistry. It will be broadcasted for the first time at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) on Friday, September 23.

The 2nd teaser video of 'One Dollar Lawyer' was released on September 6th, drawing attention. In the teaser video released, Cheon Ji Hoon (Nam Goong Min), the most cost-effective legal hero that can be met with one thousand won, and Baek Ma Ri (Kim Ji Eun), the last jockey of the Judicial Research and Training Institute, who came from a royal family in the legal world, have splendid specs and a brilliant future. contains the meeting of In particular, the video highlights Cheon Ji Hoon's suspicious behavior from the point of view of a hundred animals, increasing interest.

After graduating from the Judicial Research and Training Institute, on the first day of going to work as a lawyer, she is wearing a hot pink suit that catches everyone's attention and is heading to Korea's largest law firm, Baek. However, the form she had dreamed of was lost in an instant, and she was thrown into a shabby and messy, so-called suspicious lawyer's office at the threat of her grandfather Baek Hyun Moo (Lee Deok Hwa), who said, "If you can't survive there for two months, you don't need to come back."

Baek Ma Ri said, "No matter how depressed the industry is, you have the dignity of a lawyer. Why are there so many strange lawyers these days?” He pointed out his tongue. However, Baek Ma Ri, who has learned the good side of Cheon Ji Hoon, who has a 100% case resolution rate and never backs down from anyone, begins to wonder about Cheon Ji Hoon's identity, raising questions about how the relationship between the two will change in the future.

