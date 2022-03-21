WATCH: Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, Son Seok Gu & Lee El face trouble in love in ‘My Liberation Diary’ teaser

JTBC’s ‘My Liberation Diary’ is set in the life of three siblings and one outsider who deal with love in their own ways. They wish to liberate themselves of the expectations of the society, of their self-imposed restrictions, of the barriers they have built around themselves and more. The heart-wrenching and freeing tale of four people unfolds in the upcoming drama.

The second teaser shared on March 20 shows the troubles in the love lives of our four leads. Son Seok Gu stars as Mr. Gu who has buried himself deep in the troughs of despair. He walks through the door of his room to a floor full of alcohol bottles. Yeom Mi Jung’s (Kim Ji Won) voice rings in, asking him the reason behind his alcohol addiction and throws in her attempt at acquaintanceship by offering to give him something else to do. She keeps on humoring him by inquiring about his life and plans. He replies in a dejected tone, revealing how he has made a mistake with someone without even knowing their name.

Yeom Ki Jung (Lee El) on the other hand finds herself unable to commit to love and find the heart to do so. She sets on a mission to just love someone. Yeom Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki) details the many hurdles in his own life and how he has become a shell of a person with bad luck. Yeom Mi Jung wishes to feel complete but admits how love cannot do that. Mr.Gu wonders if they’ll be different people on the arrival of spring and she assures him.

Watch ‘My Liberation Diary’ on JTBC from April 9 at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘My Liberation Diary’ Teaser OUT: Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, Son Seok Gu & more work hard to find happiness