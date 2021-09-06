WATCH: Kim Min Jae And Park Gyu Young clash with different personalities in ‘Dali And Cocky Prince’

Two polar opposites who hate each other’s ideologies in life and live worlds apart. An art museum and a food business that become the medium of their exchange. KBS’ upcoming ‘art romance’ shows two very different characters who find their ways to annoy each other only to end up falling in love. A new teaser video for ‘Dali And Cocky Prince’ has been released sharing a peep into their world.

Jin Mu Hak and Kim Dal Li, a money-obsessed man and an elite young woman. The teaser starts with Kim Dal Li (played by Park Gyu Young) carefully hanging a treasured piece of art on the wall. She is elegantly dressed and is admiring the frame as the words ‘cost effective’, ‘neat appearance’ and ‘prestigious’ can be spotted across the frame.

On the other hand, Jin Mu Hak (played by Kim Min Jae) enters by staring at the neat-looking Dal Li making an exasperated face at her prim and proper actions. Wagging a finger at her, he disappears only to come back with an animated poster of his global food corporation DonDon F&B. Jin Mu Hak is proud of his creation as he aims to one-up Dal Li with his ‘gamjatang’ (Korean pork bone soup) business.

The teaser shows them shooting lasers through their eyes, as they haughtily wish to succeed at their own thing. Watch below.

‘Dali and Cocky Prince’ is set to air its first episode on September 22 at 9:30 PM KST (6 PM IST).

