WATCH: Kim Min Kyu’s two worlds collide in new teaser for The Heavenly Idol

After introducing the world of the priest previously, we have now gotten a peek into his life after suddenly being transferred into the body of a young idol.

‘ The Heavenly Idol ’ is an upcoming K-drama which will bring together the world of K-pop and a priest. The drama stars Kim Min Kyu in a double role of a High Priest named Rembrary as well as a K-pop idol named Woo Yeon Woo. Meanwhilel Go Bo Gyeol stars as his number one fan Kim Dal who one day suddenly has to become his manager.

The new teaser sees Rembrary expressing his wishful thinking of having everything turn back to its original state. He asks out loud, “How did our bodies get swapped?” to the other form of Woo Yeon Woo who resides in his original body, wanting to go back. But the idol is unwilling making the priest furious but unable to do anything until he figures out that the group Woo Yeon Woo is a part of, Wild Animal, needs to succeed.

The priest begins living as Woo Yeon Woo, the K-pop idol in his fifth year of debut. Wondering what the path to success is, he comes across Kim Dal who reminds him how he just announced in front of people that he couldn’t dance, is unable to remember his steps and is also unable to maintain his facial expressions, two very important factors in a K-pop star’s life. He is kept in line by his new manager who introduces him to the tough life of being on a diet and learning to pose as a K-pop idol. She prevents him from consuming high-sugar foods and only allows him to eat salads with little to no meat.

Eventually, the two grow close on his path to becoming a successful idol. That is until a blast from his other world comes knocking on his door, posing an immense threat to his new life. How will High Priest Rembrary get over this?

‘The Heavenly Idol’ is set to premiere on February 15 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on tvN.