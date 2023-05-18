WATCH: Kim Myung Soo aka INFINITE’s L, Choi Jin Hyuk, Yeonwoo star in new teaser for MBC’s Numbers

On May 18, MBC released the new teaser for upcoming office action drama Numbers starring Kim Myung Soo aka INFINITE’s L, Choi Jin Hyuk, Yeonwoo, Choi Min Soo and more. The drama follows Jang Ho Woo (Kim Myung Soo) fights against an accounting firm to bring justice against corruption and uses Numbers to bring out all the corrupt individuals. The drama will be out in June.

The teaser:

The teaser begins with the vice president of Taeil Accounting Firm (Choi Min Soo) appearing in front of all employees of the company, saying, “I sincerely welcome you to become a member of the best and strongest- Taeil Accounting Firm in Korea.” Showing off how much he is proud of his company. Seeing Han Je Kyun’s charisma and diligence, Jang Ho Woo (Kim Myung Soo) feels moved by the speech and gets excited to join the company. He is a high-school graduate but manages to score a job in Taeil Accounting Firm, showing off his ID saying that he is not a weird person but rather he is an accountant. They also show what he was as a high-school student, hitting other students who were bullying him. As an adult, other accountants keep a wary eye at him as he enters the company because he does not fit in. Han Seung Jo (Choi Jin Hyuk), a veteran accountant at Taeil Accounting Firm, the son of Han Je Kyun, and Jin Yun Ah (Yeonwoo), Jang Ho Woo's friend in the department are given focus. It seems Han Seung Jo and Jang Ho Woo begin their relationship on the wrong foot but go on to become close as they come across issues at work.

Numbers:

Previously, they released the concept poster for Numbers and it was a huge pile of paperwork called the ‘liquidation object’, pointing out that those documents carry weight in the company- it may be important for the big wig of South Korea that hid their wealth through Taeil Accounting Firm. Jang Ho Woo has been pointed out as the turning point for the company as he barges in the world of accounting and a sense of bravado that allows him to stand up against injustice caused by the company.

