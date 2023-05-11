WATCH: Kim Myung Soo aka INFINITE’s L goes after Choi Jin Hyuk in gripping 1st teaser for Numbers

MBC's new drama 'Numbers', which is scheduled to premiere in June, finally has its first teaser video. took off the veil 'Numbers' is a human office action drama in which Jang Ho Woo, a high school graduate accountant, fights against the absurdity of a huge accounting firm and realizes justice in the most accountant-like but least accountant-like way. With accounting firms and accountants as the subject matter, it is more spectacle than action and more urgency than thriller.

Numbers:

Among them, the 'Numbers' side draws attention by releasing the first teaser video that announces the beginning of an exciting story. Even though it is only 15 seconds short, expectations are raised as you can see at a glance the intense transformation of Kim Myung Soo (L), who became an accountant to confront a huge corruption, and Choi Jin Hyuk, who overwhelmed the atmosphere with his appearance.

The first teaser:

The first teaser video released this time begins with Jang Ho Woo (Kim Myung Soo) crying out in sadness and anger after witnessing someone's death. Jang Ho Woo's expression, in which the desperate feeling is felt, is more impactful than ever and makes it difficult to take one's eyes off it. Then, you can see the transformation of Jang Ho Woo, who has changed 180 degrees as if he had awakened after someone's death. Wearing a clean suit, he proudly joined Taeil Accounting Firm, which is considered the best in Korea, as the first high school graduate accountant. Along with this, Jang Ho Woo expressed his determination, saying, "I will not let you live peacefully as if nothing happened like now, I am here." Indeed, it raises questions about what the real reason he joined Taeil Accounting Firm is. Also unusual is the appearance of another accountant, Han Seung Jo (played by Choi Jin Hyuk) of Taeil Accounting Firm, who exudes an unusual presence. At the end of Jang Ho Woo's gaze, who says meaningfully, "He must be here somewhere," the atmosphere is further heightened as Han Seung Jo, who exudes cool charisma, is reflected. While the relationship between the two men is already stimulating curiosity, attention is also focused on the true intentions of Jang Ho Woo, a new accountant who joined the best accounting firm in Korea.

