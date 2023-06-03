WATCH: Kim Myung Soo aka INFINITE’s L uses his job as a way to exact revenge in teaser for MBC’s Numbers

The high school graduate accountant Jang Ho Woo (Kim Myung Soo) confronts the absurdity of a large accounting firm and realizes the injustice in the most accountant-like but least accountant-like manner in the office action drama 'Numbers.' Through the tale of accountants who die by and live by numbers, it is expected to make another allure of the class by giving a feeling of tension as well as happiness at the success of the main character. The fourth secret contains the start of fury. It depicts the tragic relationship between Kim Myung Soo (L), who became an accountant out of vengeance, and Choi Jin Hyuk, whom he first met, as well as the inevitable conflict with Choi Min Soo, who holds the top position at Taeil Accounting Firm.

The teaser:

The teaser captures the beginning of Jang Ho Woo's (Kim Myung Soo) turbulent life as the first high school graduate accountant at Taeil Accounting Firm, which is regarded as the best in Korea, and immediately charms you. The beginning of the video features a question that asks Jang Ho Woo why he became an accountant. The appearance of Jang Ho Woo confronting an unknown group of people at a construction site creates tension that makes the viewers feel it all. Jang Ho Woo is disappointed subsequent to confronting somebody's death because of an occurrence previously.

Kim Myung Soo and Choi Jin Hyuk:

When Han Seung Jo (Choi Jin Hyuk), an accomplished accountant at Taeil Accounting Firm, appears in front of Jang Ho Woo, the atmosphere changes. Han Seung Jo calmly asks, "What can this piece of paper written by an accounting firm do now? He threw a bundle of papers at the frustrated Jang Ho Woo and asked him to look closely." Jang Ho Woo's life undergoes significant change as a result of the fateful encounter between the two men that began in that manner. That's how Jang Ho Woo overcame setbacks and failure to become an accountant at Taeil Accounting Firm. Jang Ho Woo and Han Seung Jo, who are reunited as accountant facing off against accountant, and Han Je Kyun (Choi Min Soo), who stands out in front of them, foretell a match between three individuals who will fiercely compete to achieve their respective objectives.

