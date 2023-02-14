WATCH: Kim Nam Gil, Cha Eun Woo and Lee Da Hee come across dangerous monsters in Island Part 2 main trailer
TVING released the main trailer for Island Part 2 starring Kim Nam Gil, Cha Eun Woo and Lee Da Hee.
TVING original series 'Island' part 2 released the main notice ahead of the release of Part 2 on February 24. The main preview video for Part 2 released on February 14th steals the attention of the viewers by opening an intense fire with the legendary action of Ban (played by Kim Nam Gil) against a huge evil.
The trailer:
In the preview, the past is reflected, and the past narrative of Ban and Gung Tan (Sung Joon), who were raised together as the culprits of Jeongyeon Gwi in Taejangjong, unfolds, giving a sense of immersion that you can't take your eyes off. Ban, engulfed in the aura of a noble spirit, wields a diamond at Won Mi Ho (Lee Da Hee), and after thousands of hours, Gung Tan, facing Ban, asks a meaningful question, "So when are you going to kill her this time?"
Here, Gung Tan, burning with anger against humans, saying, "We can't become humans no matter what we do," throws the world into chaos by killing not only nobles but also people.
On the other hand, Jeju is enveloped in an unusual air current with a flesh-filled bow bullet that causes a black cloud. Following Mi Ho, who is terrified as if being chased by someone, Ban forms a tense confrontation with Gung-tan when an evil that is incomparable to the virtuous spirits he has dealt with so far has appeared.
Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Gil in the trailer:
Meanwhile, Ban and Yohan begin their final journey to protect Miho and the world. Yohan is once again determined to take revenge on Gung Tan, who made his older brother Chan Hee (played by Choi Tae Joon) into a pure spirit and died a tragic death. He predicts a desperate counterattack with a face of coexistence of anger and sadness at the loss of his brother, and attention is focusing on whether he will be able to succeed in revenge against Gung Tan.
Ban does his best to stop the atrocities of Gung Tan, which cannot be stopped, causing heavy tension. Ban, who was in an unrelenting confrontation with Gung Tan, said, "I have to live, and that's why I have to live," and fought fiercely to escape the bondage of the cold law of causality, giving intense and thrilling thrills until the end.
Island Part 2:
At the end of the video, Miho, who decided to face her fate trapped in the whirlpool, raised expectations for part 2 by revealing her determined will to protect herself in order to break the barrier. The production crew said, “In Part 2, the final journey of Ban and Yohan to protect Miho and the world begins. The spectacular fantasy action that can only be seen in 'Island' and the acting banquet of luxury actors will contain a twist and emotion that stimulates the senses. Please pay a lot of attention to 'Island', which will come back stronger.” TVING original series 'Island' Part 2 will be available on February 24 on TVING.
ALSO READ: Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min starrer romance film 30 Days wraps up principal filming on February 10
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.
A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...Read more