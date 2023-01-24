WATCH: Kim Nam Gil, Cha Eun Woo and Lee Da Hee reunite in the intense teaser for Island Part 2
TVING released the first teaser for the upcoming part 2 of the fantasy drama Island starring Kim Nam Gil, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Da Hee and more.
TVING released on January 17th, Island Part 2 teaser preview showing Ban (Kim Nam Gil) who was raised as a slaughter monk in Taejang-jong in the past and Gungtan (played by Sung Joon). Gungtan, who was looking at the faces of Ban and Jeong Wonseongsa (played by Lee Da Hee) alternately, confronted sharply, chanting, "As expected, humans shouldn't be trusted." Then, from the expedition sacrament of sending out energy with all the strength for the barrier in a sacred atmosphere, the appearance of the Taejangjong Jong Ryong, who is angry and saying, “Fall to hell,” makes us guess that an unusual incident has occurred.
Cha Eun Woo in the teaser:
On the other hand, following the on-the-spot confrontation between Ban and Gungtan, who are fighting fiercely, exorcist Yohan (played by Cha Eun Woo) is lying bleeding. The half covered in blood said in a trembling voice in disbelief, “Did you really want to kill us?”
Island Part 2:
The production team said, “In 'Island' Part 2, the story that connects the past life narrative of the characters who were not seen in the original work to the present will unfold solemnly. What is the reason why Ban and Gungtan, who were like brothers, had to aim their swords at each other? Please look forward to how the story of Mi Ho's previous life and her relationship with Ban and Guntan will be resolved in the future.” TVING original series 'Island' Part 1, which showed the essence of a fantasy action drama, and Part 2 will be released for the first time on February 24.
Island’s achievements:
TVING’s original series 'Island' is the first Korean content to be in the top 10 for three consecutive weeks in the Amazon Prime Video Global TV Show Top 10 category, breaking new records every day. Right after the release of episodes 5 and 6 on the 17th, 'Island' took first place in 10 countries and regions, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Cambodia, and Mongolia, and ranked at the top in 39 countries.
ALSO READ: HYBE artists Lee Hyun and ex-NU’EST’s Baekho praise BTS’ Jin for his vocals and visuals in The Astronaut
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.
A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...Read more