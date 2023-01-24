WATCH: Kim Nam Gil, Cha Eun Woo and Lee Da Hee reunite in the intense teaser for Island Part 2

TVING released on January 17th, Island Part 2 teaser preview showing Ban (Kim Nam Gil) who was raised as a slaughter monk in Taejang-jong in the past and Gungtan (played by Sung Joon). Gungtan, who was looking at the faces of Ban and Jeong Wonseongsa (played by Lee Da Hee) alternately, confronted sharply, chanting, "As expected, humans shouldn't be trusted." Then, from the expedition sacrament of sending out energy with all the strength for the barrier in a sacred atmosphere, the appearance of the Taejangjong Jong Ryong, who is angry and saying, “Fall to hell,” makes us guess that an unusual incident has occurred. Cha Eun Woo in the teaser:

On the other hand, following the on-the-spot confrontation between Ban and Gungtan, who are fighting fiercely, exorcist Yohan (played by Cha Eun Woo) is lying bleeding. The half covered in blood said in a trembling voice in disbelief, “Did you really want to kill us?” Island Part 2: The production team said, “In 'Island' Part 2, the story that connects the past life narrative of the characters who were not seen in the original work to the present will unfold solemnly. What is the reason why Ban and Gungtan, who were like brothers, had to aim their swords at each other? Please look forward to how the story of Mi Ho's previous life and her relationship with Ban and Guntan will be resolved in the future.” TVING original series 'Island' Part 1, which showed the essence of a fantasy action drama, and Part 2 will be released for the first time on February 24.