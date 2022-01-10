WATCH: Kim Nam Gil explores the mind of a serial killer in ‘Through the Darkness’ special teaser

SBS released a special teaser featuring the new drama ‘Through the Darkness’ that revolves around the story of the first criminal profiler of South Korea, investigating the first serial killer that went on to do random killings in the 1990s. The 2 minute teaser takes a dive into the process of Kim Nam Gil as Song Ha Young exploring the mind of the serial killer as he tries to find the culprit. Along with him, he has two capable detectives- Kim So Jin as Yoo Tae Goo and Jin Sun Kyu as Kook Young Soo.

According to SBS on January 9th, 'Through the Darkness' director Park Bo Ram said, "The drama is based on the story of Prof. Kwon Il Yong , the first profiler in Korea, and the script containing Seol Na's detailed psychological description."

He continued, "It was an interesting process to draw the beginnings of a profiler in South Korea," he said. "I was immersed in the original work recorded by the first profiler, and I could feel that time while reading, and there are criminals in this story, but what I wanted to deal with was that. It's a story about people chasing criminals."

Previously, an interview video of Professor Kwon Il Yong, the original author of 'Through the Darkness' and Korea's first profiler, was released. Professor Kwon Il Yong shared his thoughts and feelings on the life of the profiler, the protagonist of 'Through the Darkness,' the role of the profiler, the main message of this drama, and why this drama should exist.

Professor Kwon Il Yong said, “The life of a profiler is to prevent, intercept, and arrest crimes so that no other victims appear. Through this drama, we talk about who tried to prevent and in what way crimes that threaten our society.” This is the point that differentiates 'Through the Darkness' from other crime investigation dramas, and it can be said to be the most important message.

SBS will be releasing the first episode of 'Through the Darkness' on January 14 so stay tuned!

