WATCH: Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and Cha Eun Woo tackle the evil in Island

TVING has unveiled the first peep at the upcoming fantasy thriller called Island. Based on a popular webtoon of the same name, it presents the fight of good with evil through three very different mediums as mortals, immortals and more come together to save the world. The story is set in the widely loved Jeju Island of South Korea.

Storyline

Kim Nam Gil plays the role of Pan, the do-gooder who has been on earth for thousands of years. He is known to have been built as a ruthless weapon who kills left, right and centre but ends up feeling guilty about it. He meets a woman named Won Mi Ho, played by the talented Lee Da Hee of The Beauty Inside fame. She is a third generation chaebol heir of the Daehan Group. However, she ends up on Jeju Island after a sudden occurrence where she is banished by her father and decides to self-reflect by working as a teacher. She has never met anything evil so far however life on the island is very different. Cha Eun Woo is the youngest Catholic priest who can perform exorcisms and goes by the name, John. He joins forces with Pan and Won Mi Ho who come across suspicious presence on the island. Sung Joon plays Gungtan, a former friend of Pan who also has the abilities of a weapon in action. After a past incident he is now at odds with Pan.