WATCH: Kim Nam Gil tries to curb Sung Joon’s power and greed in the gripping teaser trailer for Island Part 2

Teabing original series 'Island' ahead of the first release of Part 2 on February 24 (Fri), Sung Joon's character hidden in a veil released the video. 'Island' is a fantasy action drama depicting the journey of characters who are destined to fight against the evil that is trying to destroy the world based on the comic/webtoon of the same name by writers Yoon In Wan and Yang Kyung Il.

In the preview video of the Gung Tan character released on February 9th, Sung Joon wakes up with someone's voice saying, "Stop standing up, the Gung Tan." Gungtan was raised as a 'half-man and half-monster' in order to punish Jung Yeom-gwi along with the former class (played by Kim Nam Gil). It was implied that Gung Tan killed not only Jeong Yeom-gwi but also people, giving a sense of tension. Ban reprimands him, saying, “The people you killed aren’t even chastised, so why did you do that?”, but Gung Tan says, “People tricked us, turned us into monsters, and treated us as hunting dogs,” and resolved not to be fooled by people anymore.

The teaser trailer:

Thousands of hours later, Gung Tan, who was in a confrontation with Ban and Yohan (played by Cha Eun-woo), said, “We did what we had to do,” and still showed hostility toward people, giving the strongest immersion. At the end of the video, Gungtan, who was transformed into a pure spirit, burst into anger at someone in particular, amplifying expectations for Part 2, which will unfold in earnest.

The production team of 'Island' said, "In Part 2, the narrative of the archery hidden in the veil will unfold. Please pay a lot of attention to why Gung Tan, who was raised half-man and half-monster with Ban, ended up living a different life with Ban, and what kind of ending the two people who are in an adversarial relationship will face. Also, please watch Sung Joon's charm that you have not seen anywhere else through 'Island'.” Part 2 of TVING's original series 'Island', which predicted a further upgraded scale, will be released on TVing on February 24th.