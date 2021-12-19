WATCH: Kim Nam Gil works hard to catch the serial killer in the gripping teaser for ‘Through the Darkness’

On December 17, SBS released a new teaser for the upcoming crime thriller drama, ‘Through the Darkness’ and the teaser got us gripping our seats! For the first time, a K Drama revolves around a profiler, which is a person who predicts the likely behavior or description of someone such as a criminal. Kim Nam Gil plays Song Ha Young, a criminal profiler. He is calm and has charisma. He digs up cases and looks deeply into the human mind.

The teaser begins with the eerie scene of a person in a red cap following a girl on a rainy night. Soon, the scene shifts to Kim Nam Gil who works hard at locating the serial killer who began his killings in the 90s and is back with a vengeance. The strong resolve can be seen in his face as he tries to piece things together on a time limit. Jin Sun Kyu and Kim So Jin, his colleagues, too, try their best to find the sinister criminal but are brought to a screeching halt every time. The teaser ends with Kim Nam Gil’s confident decision, “I will do whatever it takes to find the man.”

Kim Nam Gil is an actor, producer, director, singer and philanthropist. He is best known from leading roles in disaster blockbuster ‘Pandora’; crime thriller ‘Memoir of a Murderer’, adventure film ‘The Pirates’; period drama ‘Portrait of a Beauty’ and the crime-comedy drama ‘The Fiery Priest’.

‘Through the Darkness’ is a crime thriller drama based on a web novel of the same name that contains the field experience of Kwon Il Yong, Korea's No. 1 profiler. First episode is out on January 14.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.