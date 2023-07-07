WATCH: Kim Rae Won, Son Ho Jun and Gong Seung Yeon reunite in first teaser for The First Responders 2

The 1st teaser for The First Responders 2 was released on July 7 and attracted attention because it showed a stronger collaboration between the National Forensic Service, firefighters, and the police. The 37-second secret' raises assumptions for the introduction of the Justice fighters of the general set of laws who will break the more intricate and horrendous last supervisor in the show and their extraordinary achievement. First, Kim Rae Won's Jin Ho Gae boldly confronted the offender, telling him, "You're crazy, you touched the wrong dog," and "Jin Ho Gae (Gae means dog in Korean) won't let go once bitten!" He showed up in a police uniform with the caption, 'He's back!', announcing an impressive return.

In addition, Jin Ho Gae, who was yelling at the chaotic scene with his fists, vowed with all of his might, "I will definitely catch this bastard!" The following line, "more powerful villain!", "You're just a mutt in front of them," a mysterious figure in work gloves and with bloody footprints told Jin Ho Gae by Mae Hwa (Lee Do Yeop), who had been arrested in a detention center. Tension was created and a warning was included. Likewise, as indicated by Jin Ho Gae's declaration that Mae Hwa is the person who planned every one of the violations from the Bangpil Gu episode to another one, uncovering the mysterious developments and savagery of the puzzling individual.

However, the subtitle reads, "More powerful cooperation and there is a forensic department next to the police station and fire station?" Jin Ho Gae, Bong Do Jin (Son Ho Jun), and Song Seol (Gong Seung Yeon) energetically go to work in accordance with Jin Ho Gae's words that appeared above the background sound that changed to a more turbulent tempo. The firefighters, police, and NFS personnel rushed to the scene in sync with Song Seol and Bong Do Jin's voice as they sang "This is invincible."

