WATCH: Kim Se Jeong and Ahn Hyo Seop have a hilarious first meet in ‘A Business Proposal’ teaser

SBS unveiled the teaser for the upcoming series ‘A Business Proposal’ featuring Kim Se Jeong, Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Min Kyu. The teaser begins with Kim Se Jeong and Ahn Hyo Seop having a hilarious blind date where Kim Se Jeong is a bright and cheery person and Ahn Hyo Seop is a cold and calculative CEO. To be released in the first half of 2022.

The teaser went on to show Kim Se Jeong, who came to know her blind date was her boss and goes to many lengths to hide her identity from Ahn Hyo Seop and even does a funny reenactment of the ‘Cinderella’ scene where she left her shoe while she was running away but the shoe ended up hitting Ahn Hyo Seop in his face.

‘A Business Proposal’ revolves around Ha Ri who goes on a blind date pretending to be her best friend for a hefty cash payment – but she’s horrified to realize her ‘date’ is Tae Mu, the CEO of the company she works at. To make matters worse, he’s dead set on marrying her, unaware that she’s an employee of his. And the one thing he hates most? Liars.

Kim Se Jeong is a singer, actress, songwriter and musical actress signed under Jellyfish Entertainment. She was the runner-up contestant in Mnet's survival show ‘Produce 101’, and debuted as a member of the project girl group I.O.I. She's also a former member of Gugudan and its subgroup Gugudan SeMiNa. Following the group's disbandment, she's currently active as a solo artist and actress. She is best known for her lead roles in the television series ‘School 2017’ and ‘The Uncanny Counter’ as well as Netflix variety show ‘Busted!’

Ahn Hyo Seop is a South Korean actor and singer. He gained recognition for his main roles in the Korean dramas ‘Still 17’ (2018), ‘Abyss’ (2019), and ‘Dr. Romantic 2’ (2020).

