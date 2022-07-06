WATCH: Kim Sejeong introduces her character On Ma Eum in first teaser for ‘Today’s Webtoon’

On July 6, SBS released the first teaser for the upcoming drama ‘Today’s Webtoon’ featuring Kim Sejeong. She takes on the role of On Ma Eum, who used to be a judo athlete. Her life revolved around the sport, but an injury ended her career in judo. She then got her first job in a webtoon editorial department. She has a hard time adjusting to her job as a webtoon editor and the people at her work. Through all the difficulties she faces, On Ma Eum grows as a person and a webtoon editor.

Previously, SBS introduced the whole cast of the drama through a number of stills like Editor-in-chief Jang Man Cheol (Park Ho San), deputy editor Seok Ji Hyung (Choi Daniel), who are serious about comics, lead editorialist No. 3 editor Kwon Young Bae (Yang Hyun Min), editorial ace Ki Yu Mi (Kang Rae Yeon) and Choi Doo Hee (Ahn Tae Hwan) who respects the nobility of creation).

Among them, On Ma Eum (Kim Sejeong) and Koo Jun-yeong (Nam Yoon Su) come in as new recruits. The story of their growth is a point to watch in 'Today's Webtoon', whether or not they can be reborn as true editors by learning the process of solving problems.

Meanwhile, 'Today's Webtoon', which is attracting attention as an anticipated work that continues the success story of SBS Friday-Saturday dramas, is being directed by Jo Su Won of 'I Hear Your Voice', 'Pinocchio', and 'Thirty but Seventeen' . It will be aired for the first time at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) on Friday, July 29, following 'Why Her?'.

