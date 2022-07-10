WATCH: Kim Sejeong jumps into animated world of webtoons in first teaser for ‘Today’s Webtoon’

The teaser video for ‘Today’s Webtoon’ released on July 8 contains the excitement of a new employee 'On Ma Eum' (Kim Sejeong) who has stepped into the editorial department of the neon webtoon, which is the center of the work. This is a fantasy world where everything seems to come true for her.

When one sees her eyes flashing in the video and her face is full of joy and excitement which shows, the company is a fantastic space that seems to be sucked into a webtoon and come alive with the characters. This is the moment when one can see how serious she is with her webtoons.

The production team said, “This first teaser video contains the identity of a work that is set in the webtoon industry for the first time in a Korean drama. As with the main character On Ma Eum, webtoons are content that instills dreams and fantasies in us and lets our imaginations unfold. On July 29, viewers are invited to this world of webtoons.”

‘Today’s Webtoon’ follows On Ma Eum (Kim Sejeong) who used to be a judo athlete. Her life revolved around the sport, but an injury ended her career in judo. She then got her first job in a webtoon editorial department. She has a hard time adjusting to her job as a webtoon editor and the people at her work. Through all the difficulties she faces, On Ma Eum grows as a person and a webtoon editor.

