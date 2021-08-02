WATCH: Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah have cute 'first meet' in teaser video for Hometown Village ChaChaCha

About two weeks back, tvN drama dropped the first trailer for their much-awaited rom-com drama, 'Hometown Village ChaChaCha' starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah in lead roles. A remake of the film 'Mr Hong,' 'Hometown Village ChaChaCha' is a romance-comedy drama that follows the story of Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah), a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, where she encounters Hong Doo Shik (Kim Seon Ho) an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town and how an unlikely romance blossoms between them.

The first trailer revealed the stark differences in their lives. Yoon Hye Jin is a city-girl, who follows a disciplined life, takes care of her health and treats her patients diligently. On the other hand, Hong Doo Shik follows a much more relaxed lifestyle, often spending time by the ocean, and generously offers help to the villagers of Gongjin! In the second teaser video, Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Shik have a cute 'first meet' by the seaside, as the two stare at each other awkwardly! The comedic background music makes the encounter, funnier!

You can check out the teaser video below:

The production team of 'Hometown Village ChaChaCha' shared that there is great synergy amongst the cast members and viewers will see a different, never seen before side of Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah! 'Hometown Village ChaChaCha' releases on August 28 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

