WATCH: Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah mismatch beautifully in new trailer for upcoming romcom 'Hometown ChaChaCha'

We are literally counting days to the much-anticipated premiere of tvN's 'Hometown ChaChaCha' starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah in lead roles. This will be Shin Min Ah's first project since starring in JTBC's 'Chief Of Staff' and Kim Seon Ho's much-awaited comeback since tvN's 'Start Up'. It is rather exciting to see our favourite dimpled actors paired opposite each other in this charming rom-com drama!

Netflix dropped a brand new trailer for 'Hometown ChaChaCha' and we are loving the sunny vibes our charismatic, mismatched couple display on the screen. A remake of the film 'Mr Hong,' 'Hometown ChaChaCha' is a romance-comedy drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town and how an unlikely romance blossoms between them. Based on the trailer, we are certain, this is a joyride we certainly want to aboard!

You can watch the trailer below:

Meanwhile, the talented Lee Sang Yi, who last starred in 'Youth Of May' will be seen playing the role of Ji Sung Hyun, a star variety show PD (producing director) known for creating warm content that features people’s everyday lives. Although he is a workaholic, Ji Sung Hyun has an easy-going personality and gets along well with everyone. He chooses the seaside village of Gongjin as the setting for his new program, he unexpectedly gets entangled in situations with Hye Jin, Doo Shik, and the people of the village!

In the new stills, Ji Sung Hyun can be seen in a sky-blue shirt with a camera hung around his neck. He looks warm and passionate in the preview and we hope the character's warm and gentle energy touches the audiences' hearts. 'Hometown ChaChaCha' will premiere on August 28 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

