WATCH: Kim So Hyun is heartbroken in 2AM’s ‘Should’ve Known’ MV teaser

2AM released the music video teaser video for the first title song 'I didn't know because it was close' of the new mini album 'Ballad 21 F/W' on October 25th. The released video shows Kim So Hyun holding back her tears while leaning on the sound of rain on the platform of a train station at sunset. With her trembling eyes and slightly biting lips, she drew attention with her detailed acting. Even for a short time, she was completely immersed in her emotions, leaving a long afterglow as if she was watching a movie.

At the same time, the sound source of 2AM's new song 'Should've known' was released, and the emotional lyrics of 'I cried like this after I sent it' were added to the emotional lyrics of member Jo Kwon, raising expectations for the euphemism.

It is the first time in 8 years since Kim So Hyun appeared in a music video, and the new song that fully captures 2AM's emotions and Kim So-hyun's solid acting skills combine to capture the eyes and ears of listeners alike.

2AM will release their new mini album 'Ballad 21 F/W' in November at 2:30 PM. It is a full album released after 7 years, and it is filled with ballad genres that are well suited to the current season.

In the past, 2AM has released luxury ballad songs loved by listeners, such as 'This song', 'I can't let you go even if I die', 'To you who do not receive a call', 'You are like me', 'One spring day', etc. There is also a lot of interest in the new report.

