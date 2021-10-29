WATCH: Kim Soo Hyun desperately tries to prove his innocence in the gripping teaser for ‘One Ordinary Day’

On October 29th, 'One Ordinary Day' unveiled the second teaser, featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won's secret chemistry. The heart pounding tension of being wrongly accused and convicted can be felt through Kim Soo Hyun’s emotions as Cha Seung Won coolly reacts to his outbursts. ‘One Ordinary Day’ releases on November 27th.

Kim Hyun Soo, who was in the investigation room, cried, saying, "I didn't do that," adding to his regret, and when Kim Hyun Soo was taken to the detention center, he questioned the appearance of Shin Joon Han chasing after him. In addition, while facing Kim Hyun Soo, Shin Joo Han made a firm expression and said, “From now on, all the answers that come out of your mouth will be ‘I don’t know. Talk to a lawyer." while Park Sang Beom (Kim Hong Pa), the head of the detective department, told Kim Hyun Soo, "Hyun Soo. It's not a good idea to say that you can't remember." Moreover, at this moment, someone circled Kim Hyun Soo's picture, and Kim Hyun Soo, who returned to the scene with the police, showed confusion by casting his wandering eyes.

On the other hand, the romantic scene that took place before the incident unfolded over the veiled body of a woman. “Hey handsome”. Kim Hyun Soo, who became a murder suspect after one night with a woman who said, “Today, you can be my boyfriend”, However, as the curiosity was raised with this bizarre laugh, the expectations for the survival period of the two were amplified.

Coupang Play series 'One Ordinary Day' is an eight part hardcore crime drama depicting the fierce survival of Kim Hyun Soo (Kim Soo Hyun), who becomes a murder suspect overnight from an ordinary college student, and Shin Joon Han (Cha Seung Won), a lawyer who does not ask the truth. Director Lee Myung Woo, who showed off his directing skills regardless of genre with 'Punch', 'Whisper' and 'The Fiery Priest' is a part of the team. The production team said, "'One Ordinary Day' will be the most memorable hardcore crime drama in 2021. Meanwhile, 'One Ordinary Day' will be released for the first time on Coupang Play on November 27th.

