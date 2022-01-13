WATCH: Kim Tae Ri displays her fencing skills in the new teaser for tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’

On January 13, tvN unveiled a new character teaser for the awaited romcom drama ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ featuring Kim Tae Ri as Na Hee Do, an outspoken and firecracker of a person but also a gifted fencer. The teaser gives a sneak peek into the world of Na Hee Do as she fights off bullies with an umbrella and her fencing skills.

Previously, tvN released character posters for the drama featuring the youthful Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri. In the posters, Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk were jumping up from the bed in their room and posing as if flying, harmonising with the soft pastel background, stimulating emotions that were hidden deep in the heart.

The story is set in 1998 and tells the stories of youth who find new direction and growth after having their dreams taken away. Two people first meet when they are 22 and 18 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 25 and 21.

Na Hee Do is a gifted fencer whose high school team disbanded soon due to the IMF crisis. Although her dreams appeared to have collapsed in front of her, she forges ahead into her future without giving up. Baek Yi Jin is the eldest son of a family that is torn apart due to the IMF crisis as well. Despite his difficult background, he works hard to become a reporter.

tvN's new Saturday-Sunday drama 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' will be broadcast for the first time on Saturday, February 12, following 'Bulgasal: Immortal Souls'.

ALSO READ: Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon is full of blemishes in the new concept teasers for ‘Can’t Control Myself’

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.