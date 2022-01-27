WATCH: Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk & more are love aspirants in action in new ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ teaser

The summer that brought them together, the summer that sowed a seed of romance, the summer that changed their lives. Nam Joo Hyuk as Baek Yi Jin and Kim Tae Ri as Na Hee Do lead the squad of delinquent-wannabes in the latest teaser for ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’. The tvN show also stars WJSN’s Bona, Choi Hyun Wook and Lee Ju Myung who grab the rear ends of the story.

Dressed in vibrant clothing, skipping down the lanes, giggling and having a gala time, the pack of five who spend a memorable summer together, creating moments that will last for a lifetime. Set in 1998, they are in-style and onwards to a better time. Nam Joo Hyuk’s voice rings over their happiness as he reiterates the signature words of the drama, “The summer that felt like it would last forever. Us, who passionately met during the heat of our youth. That summer was ours.”

The text on the screen reads, “The youthful romance of young people who resist and grow.” Screaming with their all might, the five arch ahead towards their good days of summer. Watch the teaser below.

A special teaser poster was also revealed as below.

‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ details the love story of two people who met when they were 18 and 22 but went on to date each other only after turning 21 and 25. Baek Yi Jin wishes to be a reporter but works at a bookstore to make ends meet, meanwhile Na Do Hee is a national level fencer who has to give up on her dream following a nationwide financial crisis.

tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ premieres on February 12, 2022 at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST) and will also be available on Netflix.

